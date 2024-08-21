Shifting safety JT Woods could help Chargers defense turn corner

JT Woods’ shift from safety to cornerback has changed the look of the Chargers secondary.

In his first two years with the Chargers, JT Woods has worked to find his role as a safety.

Now, a few weeks into training camp, he is tackling a new challenge — shifting to cornerback.

Confident in his abilities and supported by the coaching staff, Woods is eager to embrace this new role for his own growth and to benefit the defense. Considering injuries affect each NFL season, position versatility becomes invaluable.

Advertisement

“They wanted to try me out to see how I felt and how I looked,” Woods said about playing cornerback. “I felt pretty good.”

Drafted in the third round in 2022 out of Baylor, Woods’ last experience at cornerback was in high school.

Woods feels he is adjusting well despite the transition coming late in camp.

“Everyone in the organization has shown confidence in me with the position change,” Woods said. “So, I’m just trying to use each day to better myself and my craft.”

Advertisement

Woods’ speed, size, length and coverage abilities are qualities the coaching staff believes could make him a valuable asset at cornerback, according to coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

“There’s versatility there,” Harbaugh said. “He could play corner and safety, and that’s a good thing.”

Woods’ shift to cornerback has been theoretically straightforward, given his approach as a safety, where he learned the roles and schemes of every position around him.

Advertisement

Execution is another matter.

“The technique is completely different,” Woods said. “It’s a whole different world out there. There are going to be plays where you’re on an island, but I’m confident I can handle it.”

Only a few weeks into the transition, Woods understands the importance of getting physical reps in practice and preseason games. His time against the Rams — he played 23 of 28 defensive snaps — was a much-needed step forward.

Minter is excited to see Woods’ progress and the potential to be able to line up the defensive back in different places.

“There are a multitude of ways we can use him down the road to help us,” Minter said.

Justin Herbert Day 3

Iron sharpening iron is how Minter has described Justin Herbert’s return to the field, emphasizing how his presence has pushed the defense to elevate its performance.

“It’s as good as it gets,” Minter said. “We want to be challenged. We want to go against the best, and he certainly is that.”

Before joining the Chargers, Minter only had seen Herbert from afar. Watching him at practice, Minter is particularly impressed by Herbert’s arm talent, processing ability, running skills and overall football acumen.

Advertisement

It’s a welcome sight for coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers to have Justin Herbert back on the field. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“Just seeing him up close, it’s what you hoped for,” Minter said.

Although Herbert hasn’t played in any in-game action this year, Minter said he believes Herbert is poised for a memorable season.

“I think he has a chance to have a magical year with what our coaches will do with the offense,” Minter added.

Herbert’s remarkable throws in practice consistently awe onlookers — a daily occurrence since his return. On the receiving end of these passes, rookie Ladd McConkey still finds himself wondering, “How does he make that throw?”

“You’ve got to be ready anytime and every time because he can make every throw,” McConkey said. “Even when you think you’re not open, he can throw you open.”