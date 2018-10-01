What we learned from the Chargers' 29-27 win over the 49ers

King’s 56-yard punt return in the final minute of the second quarter was an unlikely swing that led to an equally unlikely halftime tie. He returned kicks in college at Iowa but had only one career NFL punt return before Sunday. Then he grabbed Bradley Pinion’s effort and took it back to the 49ers’ 32-yard line with 13 seconds remaining, setting up Caleb Sturgis’ 48-yard field goal as the Chargers scored 11 points in the final minute of the second quarter to make it 17-17. “That was a big change of momentum for us, just going into the second half with it,” King said. “That was the thing for us, trying to get points before halftime. That punt return did it for us.” JJ Jones had been the Chargers’ primary punt returner before Sunday. He was inactive in favor of veteran wide receiver Travis Benjamin, who came back from a foot injury but was hurt again during the game.