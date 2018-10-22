What we learned from the Chargers' 20-19 win over the Titans

Having won four in a row, the Chargers are off this week before returning to play at Seattle. Beating the Seahawks and their celebrated 12th man is never easy. After that game, the Chargers are set to play at Oakland and then have consecutive home dates against Denver and Arizona. All three of those games appear to be abundantly winnable. A tougher stretch follows, but the next four could position the Chargers well as it relates to playoff possibilities entering December. The victory Sunday was a game the Chargers easily could have lost, and one in recent past seasons they probably would have lost. “It shows you how far we’ve come over the years,” receiver Keenan Allen said. “Losing these tough games … losing close games over and over and over. We understand what’s going on now. We’re not rushing, not putting our backs against the wall because it’s a close game. We understand what’s going on, and we got the job done.”