What we learned from the Chargers' 20-6 win over the Raiders

For the third consecutive game, the Chargers had a notable goal-line stand. This one came on the game’s first possession, helping set the tone on a day when the Raiders never reached the end zone. Rookie safety Derwin James stopped Dwayne Harris on a shovel pass for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the Chargers’ 1-yard line. “We have a great group of young players,” defensive end Melvin Ingram said. “Those boys are so special. They came up big. When you have rookies that can step up and make plays like that, it’s big.” In their previous two victories, the Chargers clinched the games by forcing incompletions in the end zone on the final play. They now have held five straight opponents to fewer than 20 points.