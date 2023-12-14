Chargers’ 63-21 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 63-21 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday:

63

Most points scored in a game in Raiders franchise history. It is also the most points allowed in Chargers franchise history.

4

Easton Stick is the fourth player to start at quarterback for the Chargers since the 2006 season. Philip Rivers, Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert are the other three.

4

Fumbles by Stick over the last two games, including two against the Raiders. The Chargers also lost four fumbles overall in Vegas.

7

Consecutive road losses for Chargers coach Brandon Staley against AFC West teams. He is 6-10 in his division overall.

3-1

Raiders’ record against the Chargers when playing in Las Vegas.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 0 7 14 —21

Las Vegas 21 21 14 7 — 63

First Quarter



Las Vegas — White 1 run (Carlson kick), 8:10. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 5:23. Key plays: Abdullah 6 run on 3rd-and-2, Abdullah 5 run on 3rd-and-3, O’Connell 24 pass to Adams, O’Connell 13 pass to Mayer on 3rd-and-10.

Las Vegas — Tucker 30 pass from O’Connell (Carlson kick), 4:41. Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:26. Key play: O’Connell 10 pass to Mayer on 3rd-and-8.

Las Vegas — Meyers 22 pass from O’Connell (Carlson kick), 3:07. Drive: 3 plays, 36 yards, 1:29.

Second Quarter



Las Vegas — Mayer 11 pass from O’Connell (Carlson kick), 9:15. Drive: 2 plays, 14 yards, 00:29.

Las Vegas — Bolden 26 run (Carlson kick), 3:50. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 3:31. Key play: O’Connell 24 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-2.

Las Vegas — Tucker 20 pass from O’Connell (Carlson kick), :31. Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards, 1:25. Key play: Abdullah 5 run on 3rd-and-1.

Third Quarter



Las Vegas — Adams 3 pass from Meyers (Carlson kick), 10:42. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:18. Key plays: O’Connell 18 pass to Adams, White 15 run, Abdullah 5 run on 3rd-and-10, O’Connell 10 pass to Meyers.

CHARGERS — Palmer 79 pass from Stick (Dicker kick), 10:27. Drive: 2 plays, 79 yards, 00:15. Key play: D.Davis kick return to CHARGERS 21.

Las Vegas — Jenkins 44 fumble return (Carlson kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter



Las Vegas — Jones 16 interception return (Carlson kick), 14:31.

CHARGERS — Erickson 13 pass from Stick (Dicker kick), 8:39. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:52. Key plays: Stick 5 pass to Smartt on 3rd-and-4, Stick 9 run on 3rd-and-5, Stick 12 pass to Ekeler, Stick 25 pass to Palmer.

CHARGERS — Johnston 6 pass from Stick (Dicker kick), 2:38. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:15. Key plays: Stick 7 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5, Kelley 11 run.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: CHARGERS, Spiller 16-50, Kelley 5-22, Stick 2-11, Ekeler 5-9. Las Vegas, White 17-69, Abdullah 6-32, Bolden 2-25, Tucker 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Stick 23-32-1-257. Las Vegas, O’Connell 20-34-0-248, Meyers 2-2-0-12.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Everett 5-41, Palmer 4-113, Ekeler 4-29, Smartt 3-15, Johnston 2-23, Guyton 2-19, Erickson 1-13, Kelley 1-6, D.Davis 1-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Adams 8-101, Mayer 4-39, Tucker 3-59, White 3-16, Meyers 2-32, Abdullah 2-13.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 3-44. Las Vegas, Carter 2-24.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 5-116. Las Vegas, Carter 1-25.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Kendricks 9-3-1, A.Johnson 5-3-0, M.Davis 5-1-0, James 3-2-0, Gilman 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-1-0, Mack 2-1-0, Murray 2-1-0, Hinton 1-3-0, Bassey 1-0-0, Henley 1-0-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Matlock 0-3-0, Hawkins 0-1-0, Niemann 0-1-0, Taylor 0-1-0. Las Vegas, Deablo 7-5-0, Jones 4-1-0, Koonce 3-0-2, Hall 3-0-0, Pola-Mao 3-0-0, Bennett 2-2-0, Crosby 2-2-0, Robertson 2-2-0, Robinson 2-1-0, Burney 2-0-0, Masterson 2-0-0, Nichols 2-0-0, A.Butler 1-3-0, Spillane 1-3-0, Tillery 1-2-1, Hobbs 1-1-0, Wilson 1-1-0, Bolton 1-0-0, Epps 0-1-0, Jenkins 0-1-0, Moehrig 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. Las Vegas, Jones 1-16.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Max Causey, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith WASHINGTON, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.

Attendance — 61,654.

