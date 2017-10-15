Rams bounce back to beat Jaguars, 27-17

A long road trip got a lot more enjoyable for the Rams.

A 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday ensured the Rams a pleasant stay in Florida as they prep for the second leg of the excursion to London.

Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Malcolm Brown returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, Todd Gurley rushed for more than 100 yards and -- after an ignominious start – the Rams controlled Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette en route to the win before an estimated crowd of about 56,000 at EverBank Field.

The Rams bounced back from last week’s defeat by the Seattle Seahawks and improved to 4-2.

Gurley rushed for 116 yards in 23 carries, the third time in four games Gurley has eclipsed 100 yards.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who committed three turnovers in last week’s loss against the Seahawks, completed 11 of 21 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Fournette scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on his team’s first play, but the Rams limited him to 55 yards in 20 carries the rest of the game, and he finished with 130 yards as the Jaguars fell to 3-3.

The Rams will remain in Jacksonville until late Thursday, when they will depart for London and a “home” game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Twickenham Stadium.

Against the Jaguars, the Rams played turnover free on their way to 24-14 halftime lead, but they were never comfortable against the NFL leader in turnovers.

Receiver Robert Woods fumbled after a catch early in the third quarter, and the Jaguars converted the miscue into a field goal that pulled them to within a touchdown.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars appeared on their way to possibly tying the score when they drove the Rams’ 31-yard line. But cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman intercepted a Bortles pass and returned it to the Jaguars’ 45.

The Rams could not take advantage and gave the ball back.

But Fournette suffered a leg injury on the ensuing possession, essentially ending the Jaguars’ ability to come back.

The Ram got the ball with 7 minutes 40 seconds left and ate up five minutes before Greg Zuerlein sealed the victory with a field goal.

Cooper started the game by fielding a kickoff three yards deep in the end zone. He burst to the right and then up the sideline where he appeared to be stopped. But Cooper kept his feet moving, found some running room and dashed to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Rams’ celebration was short.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Fournette took a handoff from Bortles and angled off the right side. Just as he did last week against Pittsburgh on a 90-yard scoring run, he jetted through Rams defenders on his way to a 75-yard touchdown.

The Rams got a break when Jaguars punter Brad Nortman’s punt traveled only 16 yards, giving the Rams the ball at the Jaguars’ 45-yard line. But they had to settle for Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead.

The Jaguars answered behind Bortles. He connected with receiver Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee picked up a first down on a reverse and Fournette ran for a 18 yards to set up Bortles’ 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Chris Ivory.

The Rams retook the lead when Goff directed a 66-yard scoring drive near the end of the first quarter.

He connected with receivers Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins on consecutive plays and later found receiver Cooper Kupp as the Rams moved to the four.

In the shotgun formation, Goff handled a high snap and then pitched the ball forward to tight end Gerald Everett for a touchdown and 17-14 lead.

The Rams added a final touchdown before halftime when linebacker Cory Littleton blocked a punt, and Brown recovered the ball and ran to the end zone for a 24-14 lead.

CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> CAPTION Dodgers rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger talks about being mentored by veteran Andre Ethier, hitting left handers and his approach to the plate Dodgers rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger talks about being mentored by veteran Andre Ethier, hitting left handers and his approach to the plate CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks game 2 of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks game 2 of the NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke looks ahead to NLCS game 2. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke looks ahead to NLCS game 2.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein