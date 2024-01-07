Rams’ 21-20 road win over the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz is tackled by 49ers Javon Kinlaw (99) and linebacker Fred Warner. With 17 rushes to lead the Rams, Wentz took many hits.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 21-20 road win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday:

105

Catches for Rams receiver Puka Nacua this season, an NFL rookie record. The Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle held the previous record of 104, set in 2021-22.

1,486

Yards receiving for Nacua this season, another NFL rookie record. He had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers before being taken out of the game. The previous record was 1,473 yards, set by the Houston Oilers’ Bill Groman in 1960.

Advertisement

17

Pass completions and rush attempts by Rams quarterback Carson Wentz, who started in place of the resting Matthew Stafford, who had 21 rushing attempts all season. Wentz ran for 56 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rams and passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

2018

The year the Rams last defeated the 49ers in a regular-season game. The 49ers had won nine in a row. The 49ers also had won 12 straight against NFC West opponents before the setback.

76

Points the 49ers have scored on their opening drives this season, the most since at least the year 2000, according to the NFL. The 2020 Packers scored 73 and the 2007 Patriots 71.

Summary

RAMS 7 0 6 8 — 21

San Francisco 7 13 0 0 — 20

First Quarter



San Francisco — Mitchell 1 run (Moody kick), 7:27. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:33. Key plays: Darnold 20 pass to Woerner, Darnold 5 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-4, Samuel 11 run, Darnold 11 pass to Aiyuk.

Advertisement

RAMS — Nacua 19 pass from Wentz (Maher kick), 1:53. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:34. Key plays: Rivers 10 run, Rivers 1 run on 3rd-and-3, Wentz 10 pass to D.Allen on 4th-and-2.

Second Quarter



San Francisco — Darnold 1 run (Moody kick), 6:59. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 9:54. Key plays: Darnold 15 pass to Samuel, Mason 16 run, Darnold 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Darnold 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Mason 3 run on 4th-and-1, Mitchell 14 run.

San Francisco — Bell 5 pass from Darnold (kick failed), :11. Drive: 9 plays, 90 yards, 1:27. Key play: Darnold 48 pass to Conley.

Third Quarter



RAMS — T.Johnson 8 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 4:45. Drive: 18 plays, 75 yards, 10:15. Key plays: Wentz 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Wentz 4 run on 3rd-and-1, Freeman 1 run on 3rd-and-1, Wentz 29 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-17.

Fourth Quarter



RAMS — Wentz 12 run (Atwell pass from Wentz), 4:56. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 2:53. Key play: Wentz 3 pass to Atwell on 4th-and-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, Wentz 17-56, Rivers 13-52, Z.Evans 1-3, Freeman 4-2, Atwell 1-(minus 4). SAN FRANCISCO, Mitchell 14-52, Mason 6-36, Darnold 7-19, Samuel 1-11, McCloud 1-7.

PASSING: RAMS, Wentz 17-24-1-163. SAN FRANCISCO, Darnold 16-26-0-189.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Nacua 4-41, D.Allen 4-25, Hopkins 2-47, Skowronek 2-22, T.Johnson 2-8, Atwell 2-7, Freeman 1-13. SAN FRANCISCO, Conley 3-69, Aiyuk 3-25, McCloud 3-22, Samuel 2-21, Mitchell 2-15, Woerner 1-20, Mason 1-12, Bell 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 2-26. SAN FRANCISCO, McCloud 2-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Yeast 4-3-0, Hoecht 4-1-1, Witherspoon 3-2-0, B.Brown 2-2-0, J.Johnson 2-2-0, E.Brown 2-1-0, Lake 2-1-0, Reeder 1-5-0, Rozeboom 1-5-0, J.Williams 1-3-0, D.Johnson 1-1-1, Durant 1-1-0, K.Thomas 1-1-0, Young 1-0-1, Fuller 1-0-0, Hampton 1-0-0, Hummel 1-0-0, Murchison 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0. SAN FRANCISCO, Oliver 9-0-0, Flannigan-Fowles 6-4-0, Ryan 5-2-0, Burks 4-3-1, Joseph-Day 4-1-0, Ward 4-0-0, Hawkins 3-1-0, Luter 2-2-0, Givens 2-1-0, Womack 2-0-0, Beal 1-2-1, Kinlaw 1-1-0, Young 1-1-0, Gregory 1-0-0, Lenoir 1-0-0, Bosa 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, Hawkins 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: SAN FRANCISCO, Moody 38.

Officials — Referee Clay Martin, Ump James Carter, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

Attendance — 71,624.