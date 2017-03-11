Chris Paul leads Clippers past 76ers, 112-100

Chris Paul scored 30 points and DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 20 rebounds, helping the Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-100, on Saturday.

Los Angeles won for the fourth time in five games. Paul also had seven assists, and Blake Griffin added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers trailed 79-75 after three quarters but opened the final period with a 10-0 run to retake the lead. Los Angeles has beaten Philadelphia in 10 of their last 11 meetings.

Richaun Holmes led Philadelphia with 24 points and nine rebounds. Dario Saric added 16 points, and Jahlil Okafor had 14.

The Sixers have lost four in a row and seven of eight overall. They haven't beaten the Clippers in Los Angeles since March 2011.

Both teams had 41 rebounds, and Los Angeles improved to 31-8 this season when it equals or outrebounds its opponent.

The Sixers, who shot 47.6 percent from the field, fell to 8-23 on the road this season.

With the win and Utah's loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, Los Angeles trails the Jazz by one game for the fourth playoff spot. The teams play Monday night at Utah.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner