Clippers, Utah Jazz showdown Monday could affect the race for home-court advantage in the West

The showdown between the Clippers and Utah Jazz on Monday night is intriguing in that both teams are in a race for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoff seeding.

The Clippers (33-21) are the fifth seeded-team in the West, just a half-game behind the fourth-seeded Jazz (34-21).

“They’re always a tough team, especially at home,” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said beforeshoot-around Monday morning at Vivint Smart Home Arena. “We have some really good battles, so tonight is going to be no different. It’s going to be a gritty game, it’s going to be a defensive game and it’s going to be good. I’m really looking forward to it.”

But the Clippers, who won the first meeting between the two teams in October, will have 27 games left after Monday night and don’t want to over-emphasize the game against the Jazz.

“I think the rest of the games are really important for us to get our groove and playing well and the right way going into the All-Star break,” Jordan said. “And then after the All-Star break, it’s kind of a push to the playoffs. So you got to be ready to play.”

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner