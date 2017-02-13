Clippers, Utah Jazz showdown Monday could affect the race for home-court advantage in the West

The showdown between the Clippers and Utah Jazz on Monday night is intriguing in that both teams are in a race for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoff seeding.
The Clippers (33-21) are the fifth seeded-team in the West, just a half-game behind the fourth-seeded Jazz (34-21).
“They’re always a tough team, especially at home,” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said beforeshoot-around Monday morning at Vivint Smart Home Arena. “We have some really good battles, so tonight is going to be no different. It’s going to be a gritty game, it’s going to be a defensive game and it’s going to be good. I’m really looking forward to it.”
But the Clippers, who won the first meeting between the two teams in October, will have 27 games left after Monday night and don’t want to over-emphasize the game against the Jazz.
“I think the rest of the games are really important for us to get our groove and playing well and the right way going into the All-Star break,” Jordan said. “And then after the All-Star break, it’s kind of a push to the playoffs. So you got to be ready to play.”
