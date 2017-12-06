Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will play tonight against Minnesota

Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari said “yes” when asked if he was playing Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center.

Gallinari has missed the last 13 games while recovering from a strained left glute, last playing in a game Nov. 5 against the Miami Heat.

He practiced Monday with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario — the Clippers’ development league team — and with the NBA club on Tuesday.

“I’m excited,” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said after L.A.’s shootaround Wednesday morning. “I mean, we got a starter back, so there are two of us now. So that’s cool. I’m excited about that.”

Gallinari averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the nine games he was able to play this season.

The team is without All-Star power forward Blake Griffin as well as guards Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic because of injuries.

