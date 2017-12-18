Two are added to Clippers' injury rolls

Lou Williams and Wesley Johnson were the latest starters for the Clippers to suffer injuries that kept them from playing Monday night against San Antonio.
Williams, who has started at guard because of injuries to the backcourt, suffered a right ankle injury Saturday night against the Miami Heat.
Williams is averaging career highs in points (19.9), assists (4.9), minutes (30.9), three-point shooting (39.1%) and free-throw shooting (89.8%).
“We just keep dropping guys,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Lou got hurt late in the game. He may play in the next game [Wednesday night against] Phoenix.”
Johnson, who has been the starting small forward, said he has been dealing with a bothersome left foot for some time.
He is averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Rivers said Johnson will meet with doctors when the Clippers return to Los Angeles on Tuesday.
“I played because we need people,” Johnson said.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who is out after having season-ending knee surgery, visited with the team in San Antonio. Beverley has been in Houston rehabilitating the knee.
