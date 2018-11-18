Clippers rally late to defeat Nets for a fourth consecutive victory

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points, Tobias Harris added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets 127-118 on Saturday night.
Montrezl Harrell finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who opened a three-game trip with its fourth consecutive win. Fellow reserve Lou Williams contributed 16 points and five assists.
The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points midway through the first half before charging back late in the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game with 8:21 remaining in regulation after Williams made three free throws to make it 102-101.
After Jarrett Allen's free throws put Brooklyn up 110-108 with 5:21 to go, Harrell led the Clippers on a 9-0 run with six points, including a pair of free throws with 2:59 left to give Los Angeles a 117-110 lead.
D'Angelo Russell got Brooklyn within four on a three-pointer with 2:09 remaining, but Gallinari's 17-foot jumper sealed it for Los Angeles.
The Nets lost for the fourth time in five games. Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Russell added 23 points and 10 assists.