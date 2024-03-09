Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell spark Clippers to win over Bulls

Clippers center Ivica Zubac (No. 40) dunks over Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

The day began with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue unable to do his pregame interview session because he wasn’t feeling well. The day continued with the Clippers meandering through so much of Saturday afternoon’s affair against the Chicago Bulls.

It took a 14-point deficit in the third quarter for the Clippers to break free from their slumber.

When they did, center Ivica Zubac was at the center of the wake-up call and that led to sixth-man Norman Powell providing some energy early in the fourth that helped spur the Clippers to a 112-102 win over the Bulls at Crypto.com Arena.

Zubac had 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter, making all five of his shots. His two free throws with 2:42 left gave the Clippers an 11-point lead that basically sealed the game. Zubac finished the game seven for nine from the field to go with nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

Powell had eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, his two three-pointers giving the Clippers some breathing room.

Stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden did their parts as well.

George led the Clippers with 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Leonard had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Harden had a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

And Lue was able to coach the game after all, standing on the sidelines wearing a black mask, giving his team orders along the way.

There is no letup for the Clippers during this stretch in which they played four games last week.

They will play a second consecutive afternoon game here Sunday, making it five games in eight days, against a formidable opponent in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Clippers played the Bucks last week in Milwaukee, blowing a 15-point lead in a game superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t even play because of an injury.

He’s scheduled to play in the Sunday matinee for a Bucks team that has lost the first two games of a four-game West Coast swing, which will make the contest that more challenging for the Clippers.