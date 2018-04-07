Clippers eliminated from playoff contention with 134-115 loss to the Nuggets

The Clippers were eliminated from Western Conference playoff contention with a 134-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center before 16,166 subdued fans.
The Clippers had to win their remaining three games just to have a chance at making the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, but have instead have lost four of their last five games.
They have two regular-season games left, Monday at home against the New Orleans Pelicans and Wednesday night against the Lakers. The Clippers will be one of two teams in the West that fail to make the playoffs despite a winning record.
Lou Williams led the Clippers with 24 points, but he was just six-for-15 shooting from the field. Tobias Harris added 16 points, but he made only six of 19 shots.
Austin Rivers had 10 points on four-for-11 shooting and a season-high nine assists. DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds, but he missed four of six free throws.
Denver center Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and guard Will Barton had 31 points.
The Nuggets shot 62.4% from the field, 41.4% from three-point range.
The Clippers' defense allowed the Nuggets to make 71.4% of their shots in the first quarter putting L.A. in an 11-point hole.
The Nuggets to made 54.5% of their shots during the second quarter and lead by 13 points at halftime.
The Clippers trailed by 19 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth.
