With Kawhi Leonard out, Clippers show their resilience in scrappy win over Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., top, ties up Clippers guard James Harden to force a jump ball in the first half of the Clippers’ 102-100 win at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

It was going to be a tall order for the Clippers to beat the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, but it grew even more challenging with Kawhi Leonard missing a second straight game because of right knee soreness.

The uncertainty of Leonard’s status didn’t prevent the Clippers from pressing forward in a meaningful game against the Nuggets, leaning on a sterling defensive effort after the first quarter to pull off a 102-100 win that wasn’t decided until the final shot.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac, who had 14 points and 15 rebounds, came up with two key defensive stops late in the fourth quarter. P.J. Tucker, who started in place of Leonard, made the final defensive stance when he forced Nikola Jokic into missing a game-winning three-point shot as time expired.

Advertisement

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook dunks over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and forward Jrue Holiday in the second half Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Jokic had a triple-double with 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the second-place Nuggets (53-24).

Paul George had 28 points for the Clippers (48-28) and James Harden had 20, but the Clippers broke their five-game home losing streak because of their defense. Still, things likely would have been a bit easier if Leonard had played — he leads the team in points (23.7 per game), steals (1.60) and averages 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before Thursday’s game he was not sure yet when asked if his All-Star would play Friday night against the Utah Jazz. He declined to discuss specifics regarding Leonard’s injury.

“...He has knee soreness and he’s going to miss a couple games,” Lue said, “and so we got to be ready to step up and play without him until he’s ready. And so he’s going through his rehab process and trying to get better.”

1 2 3 4 5 1. Clippers forward Paul George drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. 2. Denver coach Michael Malone leaves the court after being ejected in the fourth quarter. 3. Clippers guard Norman Powell passes in front of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in the second half. 4. Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon tries to block Clippers forward Paul George in the second half. 5. Clippers center Mason Plumlee tries to bat the ball out of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon’s hands in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Clippers trailed by 17 points in the first quarter and it appeared they were in danger of losing in a blowout. But they quickly responded, outscoring the Nuggets 33-18 in the second quarter to take a 53-49 lead at the half.

Strong defensive play sparked the turnaround, with the Clippers holding Denver to 34.8% shooting in the second quarter and 18.2% from three-point range.