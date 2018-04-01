Clippers' playoff hopes take another hit when they falter at the finish against Pacers

Victor Oladipo scored 30 points and Myles Turner added 24 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-104 victory over the Clippers on Sunday at Staples Center.
The Clippers (41-36), who lost their second consecutive games, will be at least two games out of a playoff spot with five games left after Sunday's play. Four teams with 33 losses play each other: Oklahoma City (44-33) at New Orleans (43-33) and Utah (43-33) at Minnesota (44-33).
Oladipo shot 11 of 17 from the field and had 12 assists for the playoff-bound Pacers, who have won five consecutive games as well as four in a row over the Clippers.
Neither team led by more than seven points in the fourth quarter, when the Pacers scored on nearly every possession over the last five minutes. They've won 12 of their last 16.
Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 21 points. Lou Williams added 20 and Montrezl Harrell had 19 off the bench. Austin Rivers scored 18 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds.
Harrell and Williams combined to score 21 of the Clippers' 26 points in the fourth.
Harris' three-pointer drew the Clippers to within 105-104, but Bojan Bogdanovic made a three-pointer and the Pacers went three of four at the free-throw line to seal the victory.
Harrell scored the Clippers' last basket in each of the first three quarters. He beat the buzzer with a three-pointer from well behind the arc to end the first, dunked to end the second and scored in the lane to end the third.
After tying the score three times in the third, the Pacers took their first lead, 60-59, on three-point play by Turner with 6:54 left in the quarter. The Clippers closed with an 11-9 spurt to lead 78-76 heading into the fourth.
Down by 16, the Pacers ended the first half on a 19-4 run that left them trailing 51-50 at the break. Oladipo scored 11 points and Turner had six.
Twitter: @BA_Turner