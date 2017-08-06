Clippers center Willie Reed arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Newly signed Clippers center Willie Reed was arrested early Sunday morning in Miami on suspicion of domestic violence.
Reed, 27, was jailed by police for misdemeanor battery in downtown Miami at a condominium complex, according to Miami-Dade jail records.
A Clippers official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said the team was aware of Reed’s arrest and would release a statement after getting more details.
The Clippers signed the 6-foot-11 Reed to a one-year, $1.5-million deal Thursday to be their backup center.
He averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes a game last season for the Miami Heat. Reed appeared in 71 games for Miami, five as a starter.
