Clippers look into acquiring free agent Miles Bridges

The Clippers have interest in signing unrestricted free-agent forward Miles Bridges, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

It would probably take a sign-and-trade deal in which the Clippers to send a draft pick to Charlotte for Bridges, who averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field last season for the Hornets. Names that have come up for a possible deal are Norman Powell, who makes $19.2 million, and Terance Mann, who makes $11.5 million.

Acquiring the 6-foot-7 Bridges would be an upgrade for the Clippers after they lost All-Star forward Paul George to Philadelphia on a four-year, $212-million deal.

Advertisement

Bridges, 26, has had his share of issues to overcome in the past.

He sat out all of the 2022-23 season as a result of an alleged domestic violence case from June 2022. Bridges was accused of assaulting the mother of his children in front of them in Los Angeles.

Bridges also faced three charges for an alleged violation of a domestic violence protection order on Oct. 6, 2023, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property, but the charges were dropped because of “insufficient evidence.”

People close to Bridgers said that after seeing how Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been willing to give players second chances, the team would be a great fit for him and that Bridges has learned from his mistakes.

The person talked about how the Clippers just agreed to a two-year deal with guard Kevin Porter Jr., who was arrested last Sept. 11 for allegedly assaulting a female companion at a New York City hotel.

The Houston Rockets banned Porter from team-related activities. The Rockets traded Porter to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him. Porter spent last season in Greece.

Also, the person said, Bridges respects Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and would love to play for him.