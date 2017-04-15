Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute continues to show his versatility

Luc Mbah a Moute stood within breath-visible-on-the-window distance from Gordon Hayward, momentarily placing his balled fist into Hayward’s chest to keep tabs on his whereabouts.

Hayward, the Utah Jazz’s star small forward, hardly returned the favor when his Clippers counterpart switched to offense Saturday night at Staples Center in the teams’ playoff opener.

Mbah a Moute freely roamed, Hayward planting himself about 15 feet away. When Mbah a Moute raced into the corner, Hayward backed off even farther, as if the Clippers were playing with only four players on offense.

NBA teams have essentially ignored Mbah a Moute for half the time he’s on the court, fretting over his defense while not worrying much about what he brings to the Clippers on the other side of the ball.

Mbah a Moute showed the potential perils of that approach in the first half against the Jazz. He took a pass from Raymond Felton while unguarded in the corner for a three-pointer and later made an open three-pointer off an inbounds pass, helping the Clippers pull into a 52-52 tie at halftime of a game that ended too late for this edition of The Times.

“I’ve been left open all season,” Mbah a Moute said at the Clippers’ shootaround Saturday morning. “It’s just about playing basketball. If you get a shot or a cut to the basket or if you get a drive, whatever basketball play you have to make, it’s making those plays.”

Mbah a Moute entered the playoffs on what qualified as an offensive tear by his standards, having averaged 13.0 points on 69.6% shooting over his previous three games. That dwarfed his season average of only 6.1 points per game.

Lots of labels apply to Mbah a Moute and the gritty, determined style he brings on defense. Maybe some should be created for what he can do on offense.

“It’s probably our fault,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before the game. “We keep calling him a defensive player; we should just call him a basketball player maybe more and I think that’s what he’s becoming.”

Mbah a Moute factored into what may have been the biggest play of the game when he inadvertently bumped knees with Jazz center Rudy Gobert about 10 seconds into the first quarter.

Gobert crumpled to the court and had to be helped into the locker room with what was diagnosed as a sprained left knee.

Mbah a Moute was uninjured, continuing to make life difficult for the Jazz. Hayward missed three of six shots on the way to six points in the first half.

The player who had entered the game as the Jazz’s leading scorer, averaging 21.9 points per game, was outscored to that point by Mbah a Moute’s seven points.

Injury update

Clippers guard Austin Rivers, who sat out the last six games of the regular season because of a left hamstring injury, resumed dribbling and shooting Saturday and said he was targeting next weekend for his return. That means he could be back as soon as Game 3 on Friday or Game 4 on April 23.

“Hamstrings are tricky, so you just have to be careful,” Austin Rivers said, “but I think a week should be fine.”

