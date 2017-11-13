Clippers' Patrick Beverley says sore right knee feeling better

Patrick Beverley easily walked off the Staples Center court before the Clippers faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the sore right knee that would keep him out of a third consecutive game feeling much better.

He had returned to Los Angeles last Wednesday after the Clippers played at San Antonio.

“It just had got swelling in it,” Beverley said. “I don’t feel like I took enough time off the first time. I was playing like 70%, trying to fight through it. I couldn’t fight through it long enough.”

Finally, Beverley said, he had to have fluid drained from the knee.

“I tried to push through it, for sure,” he said. “I got to. I’m a dog. But it feels much better now, though, way much better, way, way much better, night and day.”

Beverley sat out the last two exhibition games because of a sore right knee. He played in the regular-season opener against the Lakers, but now says he should have taken more time off.

“From the first day playing the Lakers, I’ve been hopping around since then,” Beverley said. “This is the first time I’ve felt nothing. So that’s a good thing. It’s just over wear and tear. It got kind of swollen. I was playing on it five or six days, trying to fight through.”

Beverley wouldn’t say when he’ll return, but coach Doc Rivers said his point guard would travel with the team on a four-game trip that starts Friday at Cleveland.

Redick returns with 76ers

J.J. Redick said that he had talked at Philadelphia’s shoot-around earlier in the day and politely declined to speak before he faced his old Clippers team for the first time since joining the 76ers over the summer as a free agent. He signed a one-year deal for $23 million.

Redick spent the previous four seasons playing for the Clippers but decided it was best to move on from a team that never moved past the second round of the playoffs and experienced turmoil along the way.

Rivers spoke highly of what Redick brought to the Clippers. The Clippers paid homage to Redick by showing some of his highlights.

“When J.J. missed a practice, practice was bad,” Rivers said. “When J.J. missed a game, our energy was low. That had nothing to do with him making shots. That had to do with how he played. And so when he’s not here, you miss that for sure. “

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Follow Broderick Turner on Twitter @BA_Turner