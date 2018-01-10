Clippers' injury battle goes on against Warriors

From game to game, it seems, the Clippers never know who is going to start.

Coach Doc Rivers has been forced to start 19 starting lineups, the most in the NBA.

This injury-marred season has seen the Clippers have seven players miss 115 total games because of health-related issues.

“Obviously due to injuries, they almost have to understand that. But they understand there’s no guaranteed lineup,” Rivers said. “There’s not even a guaranteed rotation right now because we literally don’t know who’s playing from game to game right now. But, what I’ve been impressed with is that everybody seems to be ready.”

The Clippers played without two of their starters Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Blake Griffin missed his second consecutive game because he’s under the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Milos Teodosic missed his third consecutive game with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Rivers said it was possible that Griffin and Teodosic could play Thursday night at Sacramento. Griffin has been working out.

“He’s getting closer,” Rivers said. “He may play [Thursday], or in the next couple of games, sure. He’s feeling great, which is good. That’s what’s important.”

Teodosic also has been training with the hopes of returning soon.

“He’s close,” Rivers said. “He’s got a workout. We’ll see how it goes from there.”

Time dwindling for Williams

C.J. Williams said he’s not concerned that his time with the Clippers is running down.

Williams was signed to a two-way contract to spend most of his time playing for the Clippers’ development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

Players who sign two-way deals are allowed to spend up to 45 days with their NBA team.

Williams is at 42 after starting against the Warriors.

“No, it doesn’t cross my mind,” Williams said. “I have to go out and play. I haven’t gotten there yet. So, I still have the hunger to continue to work to get better. And even if I do get to that point and they keep me, then I’m working toward the next thing and the next thing and the next thing. I don’t ever settle for what I am, for what I have. I’ll always get greedy, I guess, and want more.”

Rivers said the Clippers are “going to try” to do all they can to keep Williams on the team.

“I think we’re looking at every possible angle to try to keep him, because he deserves to be kept,” Rivers said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

CLIPPERS UP NEXT

AT SACRAMENTO

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Clippers defeated the Kings in the first two meetings this season. The Kings are last in the NBA in scoring, averaging 97.4 points per game. But the Kings are ranked third in three-point shooting, making 38.2% of their shots.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner