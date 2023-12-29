Kawhi Leonard still hasn’t been cleared to play by Clippers

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth consecutive game Friday night, when coach Tryonn Lue said the team’s medical staff had yet to clear him for a return to play.

Kawhi Leonard has yet to be cleared for a return to play by the team’s medical staff , Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Friday, despite the team listing Leonard as questionable to play for the last four consecutive games, all of which he has missed because of his left hip contusion.

When Leonard was hit by the knee of Dallas’ Grant Williams late in a win in Dec. 20, it re-aggravated a hip injury Leonard first sustained Dec. 8 at Utah, Lue said, when Leonard tumbled after being fouled by Jordan Clarkson.

“He aggravated it then and played through it, and then the Dallas game just kind of took it over the top,” Lue said.

On Thursday, Lue said that Leonard would practice “a little bit” as the team prepared for Friday’s home game against Memphis. But before tipoff Friday, Lue said that Leonard had not participated in practice, instead working out afterward.

“He’s getting better, but he’s not cleared to play right now,” Lue said.

Any injury to Leonard is watched closely with the team considering his injury history, which included most recently the meniscus he tore last April during a first-round postseason series against Phoenix that ended his season. Yet Leonard had proven especially durable by averaging 34.5 minutes while playing in this season’s first 27 games — including four sets of games on consecutive nights. It marked the most consecutive games Leonard had played to begin a season since 2016-17.

Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists while making 56% of his shots inside the three-point arc and 42% beyond it. In the month of December he’d been even more productive, making 50% of his three-pointers.