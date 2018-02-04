Clippers picturing one-two punch from forwards Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris

"Tobias and Gallo were phenomenal tonight," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "It's just trying to figure out what you have with those two. Early on, when we start the three guys — Gallo, Tobias and D.J. — you're going to have to put a three (small forward) on one of them. And we took advantage of that by posting up Tobias. So you're going to have a matchup that you can create every night. I thought the switching with that size was great."