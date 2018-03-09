Clippers move into a playoff spot thanks to Nuggets loss

"Like, we lost a tough one the other night, where we didn't play well, honestly. And that happens," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "And then at the end, we should have won, even though we didn't play well and we didn't execute down the stretch. You feel bad about it. And then the next day you get home and you see a (Denver) team has lost to Dallas and you're like, 'Oh, Ok. That helps.' But that's the way it's going to be the rest of the year.