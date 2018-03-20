Clippers face difficult road stretch with season hanging in the balance

"It's tough," Lou Williams said. "It's a lot of teams that's playing very exceptional basketball. We hit a little slide that we didn't have a lot of room for error. It's a lot of teams that have a lot of room for error. It's a lot of teams that's playing above average basketball. So we knew that before now. Dire is one word, but at the end of the day, all we can do is go out and play as hard as we can."