Clippers have new and old faces aboard, each paddling towards the same destination

Everyone agrees that Hawaii is an ideal location. This is the second consecutive year the team has held its camp here, helped by a partnership with the state’s tourism arm. It's a far cry from the “little family motel on the side of the road” in Yuma, Ariz., where the Clippers stayed while preparing for the 1980 preseason, recalled broadcaster Ralph Lawler, who is preparing to call his 40th and final season with the franchise. Beverley once attended a camp with the Miami Heat, held at a military base, that was “hard as hell.” Rivers remembers the brutal heat and workload of his rookie camp, held at Florida State University. Plus, he had to share his room.