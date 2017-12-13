Clippers' Austin Rivers out after elbow to head

Clippers guard Austin Rivers was accidental elbowed in the head with seven seconds left in the second quarter and didn’t return against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Amyway Center.

The Clippers would say only that Rivers was “being tested.”

Rivers went down hard after taking an inadvertent elbow from Jonathon Simmons.

Rivers, who was taken to the locker room before the half was over, was running back on defense and trying to block a shot.

He had nine points.

C.J. Williams started in the second half for Rivers.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner