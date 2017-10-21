Clippers pick up another win, 130-88 over Suns, and another injury

In a season already full of too many health issues, the Clippers were beset by another problem when guard Milos Teodosic injured his left foot late in the second quarter and did not return during his team’s 130-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night at Staples Center.

Teodosic’s X-rays for a broken foot were negative, the Clippers said. The team also said Teodosic will get an MRI exam on Sunday morning to fully determine the severity of the injury.

He was injured after stepping on Suns guard Devin Booker’s foot and fell to the court in pain with about two minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.

Two of teammates ran over and carried Teodosic off the court. Once he got near the Clippers’ bench, he limped into the locker room.

Teodosic, a 30-year-old rookie who played for CSKA Moscow last season, had scored five points and handed out two assists before he was injured.

But despite that down moment in the Clippers’ home opener before 19,608 fans, Blake Griffin continued his assault and the rest of his teammates followed his lead.

Griffin poured in 29 points for the second consecutive game, collected eight rebounds and handed out four assists in 27 minutes, 31 seconds.

He powered, dunked and shot his way into a seven-for-13 shooting performance from the field, including three of five from three-point range. He made 12 of his 14 free throws.



His assist to Patrick Beverly gave the Clippers a 68-46 led in the third quarter and his dunk after running the lane and taking a pass from Danilo Gallinari pushed the lead to 70-46.

That was just a sample of what Griffin was providing in helping the Clippers go to 2-0 in this young season.

Beverley did his part to help out, scoring 15 points on six-for-eight shooting, making both three-point shots, and playing his standard outstanding defense.

DeAndre Jordan took care of the boards as usual, grabbing 13 rebounds.

None of the starters played in the fourth quarter of a game the Clippers led by as much as 43 points.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. CAPTION Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series. Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner