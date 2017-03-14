Five takeways from the Clippers' 114-108 loss to Utah

1. At no point in the second half were the Clippers able to get a grip on the Utah Jazz. And those shortcomings on defense proved costly.

The Jazz shot 63.6% from the field in the second half, 91.7% (11 for 12) from three-point range, and scored 40 points in the third quarter, taking charge of a game the Clippers had been controlling.

For the game, the Clippers saw the Jazz make 52.6% of their shots, 66.7% (14 for 21) of its three-pointers.

2. It was not a good night for Blake Griffin, a surprise considering how well he had been playing since coming back from an injured right knee.

Griffin had just eight points, going three-for-eight from the field. He did have nine rebounds and five assists, but Griffin was a minus-two in the plus-minus category.

3. The Clippers always want Chris Paul to be aggressive, to be on the attack.

Paul was that way at the start of the game against the Jazz, and throughout. He had 16 points in the first quarter going five for seven from the field and two for two from three-point range.

Overall, he scored a season-high 33 points on 11-for-21 shooting.

4. Besides playing his usual tough defense, Luc Mbah a Moute had a scoring spurt in the third quarter that was impressive to watch.

He made a three-pointer from the corner to start things off. Then he stole the ball from Gordon Hayward, drove the length of the court and scored while being fouled.

Mbah a Moute made the free throw for a three-point play, completing a six-point outburst.

5. Both teams played clean games, taking care of the basketball in an intense and important tilt.

The Clippers had just six turnovers that turned into eight Jazz points.

The Jazz had just nine turnovers that turned into nine Clippers points.

