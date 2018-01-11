Five takeaways from the Clippers' 125-106 win over Golden State

The Amazing Lou Williams was simply amazing Wednesday night, shooting down the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, burying them with an avalanche of points that was simply amazing to watch.

For Clipper fans, it had to be a sight to see Williams go off for 50 points — 50!

“He ordered a 50-piece McNuggets on us,” is how an impressed Kevin Durant described Williams’ outburst at Oracle Arena against his team.

Williams served the Warriors his career high in points and field goals and three-pointers made.

And he was efficient in the process, making 16 of his 27 shots, including half of his 16 three-pointers, and all 10 of his free throws, all in 35 minutes, 8 seconds.

His point total was the highest by a Clippers player since Charles Smith had 52 on Jan. 1, 1990.

Williams is the fourth player in Clippers history to score 50-plus points in a game, joining Bob McAdoo (four times), Freeman Williams and Smith.

And for good measures, Lou Williams also had seven assists.

“That was cool, especially for a guy who brings it night in and night out, whether he was coming off the bench or starting for us,” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said in admiration. “He was so impressive.

“We’ve asked him to do so many things this year, and for him to have a performance like this tonight, it was great to see.”

2. Nearly overlooked was another double-double from double-double machine Jordan.

Jordan had 10 points and 12 rebounds and was four for eight from the field.

3. Tyrone Wallace was called up because the Clippers were in desperate need of another player.

It has worked out for both parties.

Wallace, in just his third game with the Clippers after being called up from the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, scored 22 points against the Warriors, making it the third consecutive game he has scored 20 points or more.

He joined Lakers Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma as the only rookies this season to score 20-plus points in his first three NBA games.

Wallace also displayed his all-around game, picking up six rebounds and four assists.

4. Mostly thanks to the sharpshooting of Williams, the Clippers were 45.8% (11 for 24) from three-ball range. Williams was eight for 16, C.J. Williams two for four and Wallace one for one.

5. The Clippers’ second unit of Montrezl Harrell, Sam Dekker, Wallace and Willie Reed, along with rookie guard Jawun Evans, more than held its own in the fourth quarter while Lou Williams rested.

The group took a nine-point lead and stretched it to 19, allowing Clippers coach Doc Rivers to rest Williams and Jordan.

By the time those two returned with 5:27 left, the Clippers’ lead was 14.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. CAPTION Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner