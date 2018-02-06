Five takeaways from the Clippers' 104-101 win over Dallas

Here are some things we learned from the Clippers' 104-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
1. More and more, the Clippers are seeing what Danilo Gallinari has to offer.
Gallinari scored a season-high 28 in the Clippers' win at Staples Center, and he was very efficient in doing so — going nine for 13 from the field and an impressive four for five from three-point range.
It was the third time this season Gallinari has scored 20 points or more in a game. He had nine points in the decisive fourth quarter, making all six of his free throws.
2. Tobias Harris had another strong outing for the Clippers.
In just his second game with the team since being acquired from the Detroit Pistons, Harris had 19 points as the starting small forward.
He had a rough night shooting the three-pointer, going one-for-five, but he still was an effective player. He added five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes, one second of play.
3. By staying ready and keeping his head in the game, reserve Sam Dekker had a stellar game for the Clippers.
Dekker had 10 points and three rebounds. He was four-for-seven from the field and two-for-two from three-point range.
Dekker didn't play Saturday against the Chicage Bulls, but he was prepared to play Monday night, finishing the game with a plus-12 in the plus-minus category.
4. The Clippers will need to improve their three-point defense. They allowed the Mavericks to make 40.5% of their three-pointers.
5. Again, by taking care of the basketball, the Clippers gave themselves a chance to win.
