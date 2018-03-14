Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-106 win over Chicago

1. It had been determined before Tuesday night's game that center DeAndre Jordan would be a focal point of the Clippers' offense. Why, you ask?
Because the Clippers noticed how much the Chicago Bulls loved to trap guards and wing players.
So the game plan was for Jordan to roll to the open space and for his teammates to look for him for lobs and easy shots at the rim.
It could not have worked out any better for the Clippers. Jordan scored 29 points, one shy of his career high. He missed just one of his 12 shots and also had 18 rebounds and five assists.
Jordan became the second player since the 1983-84 season to have at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while shooting 90%-plus from the field in a single game. Cleveland's Brad Daugherty was the last player to accomplish that feat on Feb. 21, 1992, against Sacramento.
2. Lou Williams is just as lethal a starter as he is a top-notch reserve. He had 26 points and five assists and was 13 for 14 from the free-throw line.
In 17 starts with the Clippers, Williams is averaging 25.8 points and 5.5 assists. He is shooting 43.3% from the field, 40.4% from three-point range and 92.3% from the free-throw line.
The Clippers are 12-5 with Williams as a starter.
3. More and more, Sindarius Thornwell is showing why he is a good defender. He had a career-high three blocked shots.
4. Montrezl Harrell just keeps showing his offensive skills. He scored 10 points on three-for-four shooting and now has scored in double figures in a career-high 10 consecutive games.
5. Once again, the Clippers shared the basketball. They had 27 assists on 37 made field goals.
Austin Rivers led the way with six.
