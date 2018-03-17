Five takeaways from the Clippers' 121-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Clippers dropped to 10th place in the Western Conference with a 121-113 loss to the fourth-place Thunder on Friday night in Oklahoma City.
It was the Clippers' second loss in two nights, and their playoff chase does not get any easier with the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers — winners of 11 in a row before a game Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons — coming to Staples Center on Sunday.
Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Thunder:
1. The Clippers shot 48.8% from the field, 42.3% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free-throw line, but it still wasn't enough to overcome the Thunder, who shot 48.9%, including 34.4% from long range.
L.A. had one major fault: It turned the ball over 23 times, leading to 31 points for the Thunder.
2. Four of the five Clippers' starters scored in double figures. Tobias Harris led the way with 24 points, but he didn't score in the fourth quarter, missing his only shot.
Austin Rivers had 23 points on eight-for-15 shooting, four of eight on three-pointers. Lou Williams added 18 points, although he had a rough shooting night, making six of 16 shots.
DeAndre Jordan had 11 points, while rookie Sindarius Thornwell had eight points on two-for-eight shooting.
3. Jordan did what he always does: rebound the basketball.
He led both teams with 21 rebounds, seven offensive.
4. Boban Marjanovic provided the Clippers with another lift during his eight minutes and 19 seconds of playing time. He finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Marjanovic had two three-point plays, scoring inside while being fouled and completing the play by making his free throws.
5. Milos Teodosic had a strong game off the bench offensively with 12 points and four assists.
Teodosic was three-for-five shooting from the field, three of four from three-point range.
