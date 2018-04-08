Five takeaways from the Clippers' loss to Denver

The Clippers were eliminated from playoff contention when they lost for the fourth time in their last five games, to the Denver Nuggets, 134-115.
Here are five takeaways from the game:
1. The Clippers simply wilted on defense. The Nuggets shot 62.4% from the field for the game, a season-high for a Clippers opponent.
The Clippers even saw the Nuggets make 41.4% of their three-pointers. The Clippers went to a zone defense at times, but nothing could stop the bleeding.
The Clippers' defense allowed the Nuggets to make 71.4% of their shots in the first, putting L.A. down 11 points. The Clippers' defense allowed the Nuggets to make 54.5% of their shots in the second, putting L.A. down 13 points at one point in the quarter.
The Nuggets opened a 19-point lead at the end of the third quarter to put the game away.
2. Lou Williams opened the game missing his first eight shots but he recovered to go 6-for-15 from the field and two-for-three from three-point range.
He was solid from the free-throw line, making 10 of 12. Williams led the Clippers with 24 points.
3. Tobias Harris had a rough shooting night from the field, missing 13 of his 19 shots. He finished with 16 points and four rebounds. He was a minus-20 in the plus-minus category.
4. Austin Rivers had 10 points and a season-high nine assists, but he was just four-for-11 shooting from the field. Rivers was a minus-19.
5. DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds, but he was just two-for-six from the free-throw line. Jordan was a minus-17.
