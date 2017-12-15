Wizards' John Wall helps hold off the Clippers 100-91

Mike Scott tied a season-high with 22 points while Bradley Beal added 20 as the Washington Wizards held off the Clippers 100-91 on Friday night.

Scott scored 10 points in the third quarter, hitting four of his five shots from the field. Scott, who averages 8.4 points per game, made nine of 10 from the field and has made 34 of 43 over the last six games for the Wizards.

John Wall scored 15 points on just five-for-16 shooting in his second game back after a nine-game absence but scored seven points as the Wizards closed the game on an 18-9 run after Los Angeles had come back to tie the game at 82 on a three-pointer by Lou Williams.

Williams led the Clippers with 23 points while rookie Jawun Evans had a career-high 15 points as the team had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Despite trailing by double digits at some point in each quarter the Clippers twice tied things up down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers are 0-8 when trailing after the third quarter on the road and just 2-13 overall.

Otto Porter Jr. left the game with 8:56 remaining in the first half after picking up two fouls. A few minutes later Porter went to the locker room with a trainer and missed the rest of the game with a right thigh bruise, finishing with a season-low three minutes and two points.

The Clippers erased the majority of an 18-point deficit to pull within 48-43 at the half. The Clippers shot just 31 percent in the first quarter but brought that number up to 40 percent for the half.

