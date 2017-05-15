More for less: 10-day DL more popular than 15-day

How big a difference has the 10-day disabled list made this season? A lot, if you look at the early numbers. Through Sunday, the Dodgers had used the 10-day disabled list 17 times, including twice for pitcher Rich Hill.
Last season at this time, the Dodgers had used the 15-day DL seven times.
In all, the 10-day disabled list has been used 97 times in the National League, compared to the 15-day DL 58 times last season. The Dodgers account for nearly 25% of that increase.
Here’s a look at how many times NL teams have used the 10-day DL this season, compared to the 15-day DL through May 14 of last season.
Team: 10-day -- 15-day | Diff.
DODGERS: 17 -- 7 | +10
San Francisco: 8 -- 1 | +7
New York: 9 -- 3 | +6
St. Louis: 8 -- 4 | +4
Washington: 6 -- 2 | +4
San Diego: 7 -- 4 | +3
Miami: 7 -- 5 | +2
Colorado: 10 -- 9 | +1
Milwaukee: 4 -- 3 | +1
Philadelphia: 4 -- 3 | +1
Pittsburgh: 4 -- 3 | +1
Arizona: 2 -- 2 | 0
Atlanta: 4 -- 4 | 0
Chicago: 3 -- 3 | 0
Cincinnati: 4 -- 5 | -1
Totals: 97 -- 58 | +39
Source: spotrac.com
