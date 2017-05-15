More for less: 10-day DL more popular than 15-day

How big a difference has the 10-day disabled list made this season? A lot, if you look at the early numbers. Through Sunday, the Dodgers had used the 10-day disabled list 17 times, including twice for pitcher Rich Hill.

Last season at this time, the Dodgers had used the 15-day DL seven times.

In all, the 10-day disabled list has been used 97 times in the National League, compared to the 15-day DL 58 times last season. The Dodgers account for nearly 25% of that increase.

Here’s a look at how many times NL teams have used the 10-day DL this season, compared to the 15-day DL through May 14 of last season.

Team: 10-day -- 15-day | Diff.

DODGERS: 17 -- 7 | +10

San Francisco: 8 -- 1 | +7

New York: 9 -- 3 | +6

St. Louis: 8 -- 4 | +4

Washington: 6 -- 2 | +4

San Diego: 7 -- 4 | +3

Miami: 7 -- 5 | +2

Colorado: 10 -- 9 | +1

Milwaukee: 4 -- 3 | +1

Philadelphia: 4 -- 3 | +1

Pittsburgh: 4 -- 3 | +1

Arizona: 2 -- 2 | 0

Atlanta: 4 -- 4 | 0

Chicago: 3 -- 3 | 0

Cincinnati: 4 -- 5 | -1

Totals: 97 -- 58 | +39

Source: spotrac.com

