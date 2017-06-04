No late-inning heroics this time for Dodgers, who get blanked 3-0 by Brewers

The Dodgers could not stage a third comeback in the ninth inning against the Brewers. After swiping victories from their hosts on Friday and Saturday, the team sputtered to a 3-0 loss on Sunday at Miller Park.

Kenta Maeda continued his season-long struggles. He lasted only four innings, forced to throw 92 pitches to procure 12 outs.

Maeda limited the Brewers to two runs, but exposed his bullpen to another afternoon of heavy duty. Sergio Romo yielded a solo homer to Milwaukee outfielder Domingo Santana in the eighth.

Most pitchers deteriorate during their third trip through the batting order. Maeda experiences a more confounding obstacle. He struggles at the start of each game.

In the the first inning heading into Sunday, he allowed opposing hitters to post a 1.050 on-base plus slugging percentage. Each batter transforms into Bryce Harper in the first inning.

The pattern continued on Sunday. In the second at-bat of the first, Maeda flipped a curveball toward outfielder Eric Thames. The pitch flirted with the outer edge of the zone. Thames swung anyway. He clobbered his 15th homer of the season.

Maeda did not allow another run in the first. But he threw 30 pitches.

In the second inning, he handed Milwaukee another run. Maeda issued a leadoff walk to catcher Manny Pina. He hit shortstop Orlando Arcia with an 0-2 changeup. A two-out single by second baseman Eric Sogard scored Pina.

The Dodgers could not notch a hit against Brewers starter Zach Davies until the fifth inning when an infield single by Yasmani Grandal broke up the no-hit bid.

Two innings later, after singles by Adrian Gonzalez and Cody Bellinger, Grandal grounded into a double play to short-circuit a potential rally.

