Spring training: San Diego 2, Dodgers 1; Milwaukee 7, Dodgers 3

AT THE PLATE: Clayton Kershaw doubled in the Dodgers' run against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch, and Joc Pederson doubled and singled against the Milwaukee Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park. Pederson lifted his Cactus League batting average to .167.
ON THE MOUND: Kershaw pitched five scoreless innings, striking out eight batters. He has not given up a run in the Cactus League in 14 2/3 innings. Josh Fields and Tony Cingrani each threw a scoreless inning against the Brewers, with Fields maintaining his ERA at 0.00 and Cingrani lowering his to 2.25.
EXTRA BASES: Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt is expected to rejoin the team Monday, manager Dave Roberts said. Honeycutt has been away for a week tending to a family matter. ... Nick Allen, 19, who was playing for Parker High in San Diego this time last year, is scheduled to be the Oakland Athletics' starting shortstop Monday against the Dodgers.
UP NEXT: Oakland at 7 p.m. Monday at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin