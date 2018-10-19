Dodgers' bullpen has been carrying less of a load, but they have been outperforming the Brewers' relievers

“I think there's more of a focus,” Roberts said. “If you look at every part of the season there were things that he's been dealing with physically, mentally, mechanically. But Kenley will be the first to say that when it matters most, the postseason, the big stage, that's when he kind of ramps it up, and that's not necessarily ideal as you hope everyone can kind of approach every outing the same. But for a guy that is a multi-year starter, he's the best closer in the game. That extra adrenaline makes him that much better. And you see the pitch quality and execution going to a couple of different levels this postseason.”