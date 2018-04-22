Dodgers' Walker Buehler to make first major league start Monday

Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' top prospect, will make his first major league start Monday against the Miami Marlins.
The Dodgers selected Buehler to fill a temporary vacancy in their starting rotation. The team put Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday because of a cracked fingernail; Hill believes he can return after missing just one start.
Buehler, 23, was the Dodgers' first-round draft pick in 2015, out of Vanderbilt University. He underwent Tommy John surgery before making his pro debut.
In his first full pro season last year, he climbed from Class A to the major leagues.
The Dodgers gave him a September audition, in the hope he might emerge as a late-inning postseason force, much as Francisco Rodriguez did for the Angels' 2002 World Series champions. However, he posted a 7.71 earned-run average in eight relief appearances, and the Dodgers did not include him on their postseason roster.
Buehler dazzled this spring, giving up no runs and one hit in four innings, with seven strikeouts. In three starts at triple-A Oklahoma City, he is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA.
