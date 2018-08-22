Dodgers' August woes continue in 5-2 loss to the Cardinals

A sequence in the eighth inning displayed the strange brew of prodigious talent and imprecise execution that has followed the team all season: With two outs and Enrique Hernandez at first base, Joc Pederson cracked a 110-mph line drive into the torso of Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez. The impact crumpled Martinez to the ground. In the tumult that ensued, Hernandez got hung up trying to reach third base and throw out to end the inning with Justin Turner in the on-deck circle.