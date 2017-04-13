Dodgers fall again to the Cubs, 4-0, as offense continues to struggle

The numbers do not inspire confidence. They do not foretell doom, but they do dampen the thought of a rematch between these two clubs at this park in October. In dropping two of three to the Cubs, including a 4-0 loss on Thursday at Wrigley Field, the Dodgers operated at an obscene rate of offensive inefficiency. The coming weeks will tell if the output this week was an anomaly or a harbinger.

On 24 occasions during these 36 innings, a Dodger came to bat with a runner in scoring position. Only once did a Dodger supply a hit in those instances. The team stranded 26 runners and managed only four runs in all. The Cubs combine elite defense with a diverse, stingy pitching staff. The Dodgers (5-5) could not solve the puzzle during these three games.

The matchup on Thursday pitted two members of the 2016 Dodgers. Brett Anderson and Hyun-Jin Ryu combined for 16 innings last season. Anderson blew out his back in spring training, developed a blister upon his return in August and injured himself fielding a bunt. Ryu stumbled in his rehabilitation from labrum surgery in 2015 and pitched only once.

Yet both men broke camp in 2017 as rotation members for championship contenders. Anderson took a $3.5-million deal with the Cubs and won the fifth spot during spring training. Ryu never wavered in his readiness for the start of the season, and exceeded the expectations of his employers.

After his debut last week on the road against Colorado, Ryu chastised himself for failing to complete five innings. He saw no need to celebrate his return from the abyss. Ryu had missed nearly two full seasons because of his torn labrum, but he still held himself to the standard he set in 2013 and 2014. He kept his fastball velocity steady at 90 mph throughout the day at Coors Field.

On Thursday, Ryu reached 89 mph on his fastball with a 2-1 pitch to first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the first inning. The ball was headed toward the outer edge of the plate, but Rizzo still clobbered it. His solo homer gave the Cubs an early lead.

The Dodgers had less luck with their fly ball placement. Corey Seager will curse the name of Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. Almora leaped at the wall to bring down a drive by Seager in the first inning. Two innings later, Almora robbed Seager once more.

Seager came to the plate with two out and Enrique Hernandez at second base. Hernandez arrived there in unorthodox fashion, after stinging an 89-mph fastball from Anderson in left field where Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber threw up his glove. The ball rolled out of the leather, deflected off Schwarber’s bare hand and got trapped against a brown patch of ivy.

Schwarber raised his glove in triumph. Almora punched the air and screamed. Hernandez kept running. A replay review overturned the purported catch, but the umpires only awarded second base. There Hernandez remained, in part because of Almora.

Anderson tried to handcuff Seager with a curveball at the knees. Seager was not fooled. He unleashed a drive that forced Almora to sprint toward the bricks in center. Anderson crouched and waited. The ball landed in the heel of Almora’s glove. Anderson pumped his fists. Wrigley Field erupted.

Another eruption occurred in the bottom of the fourth. Ryu fed shortstop Addison Russell a waist-high fastball. Russell launched a homer onto Waveland Avenue beyond the left-field bleachers.

Ryu teetered off the tightrope in the fifth. He gave up a leadoff single to second baseman Javier Baez, then skimmed pinch-hitter Jon Jay with an 87-mph fastball. Schwarber pulled a groundball off Scott Van Slyke’s glove at first base for an RBI single. Rizzo sprayed a single into right to provide a fourth run for Chicago.

