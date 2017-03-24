Logan Forsythe sparks four-run rally in Dodgers' 13-6 win over Arizona

The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 13-6, on Friday at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda continued a trend for members of the starting rotation by venturing to the back of the Camelback Ranch complex to face minor league hitters. Maeda struck out 10 Class-A members of the Texas Rangers in six innings. “I think things went smoothly today,” Maeda said. “In general, it’s been going pretty smoothly.” . . . Trevor Oaks made his second start in a major league game. He gave up three runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander continues to impress Manager Dave Roberts. “He attacks hitters,” Roberts said. “He attacks the strike zone.”

AT THE PLATE: Logan Forsythe supplied a two-run single in a four-run rally in the second inning. Forsythe is hitting .441 in his first spring as a Dodger. … Enrique Hernandez and Justin Turner both doubled in a three-run fourth inning. … Bobby Wilson hit his third homer of the spring, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning.

EXTRA BASES: Scott Kazmir is scheduled to start Sunday against Texas in his first outing against major league competition since March 6. Sidelined by stiffness in his hip and issues with his delivery, Kazmir has been toiling against minor league competition and in simulated games for weeks. He is unlikely to break camp with the club, but the Dodgers will give him a chance to prove himself. “We’ll know more after Sunday,” Roberts said. … Pedro Baez (bone bruise on pitching hand) is still limited to throwing bullpen sessions, and has not been cleared to face hitters. He is expected to begin the season on the disabled list. … Reliever Josh Ravin aggravated his strained groin during a session of live batting practice, and probably will begin the season on the disabled list. “Certainly it’s going to be a few weeks,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to take a step back and get him right.”

UP NEXT: Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch, Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT. No TV, no radio.

