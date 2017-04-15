Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks despite another rough start for Kenta Maeda

There were bookend celebrations in Dodger Stadium on Saturday, the team unveiling a statue of Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson outside the left-field reserve plaza in the afternoon and closer Kenley Jansen recording the final four outs of an 8-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks to cap off the evening.

In between, two early exits were cause for concern. Neither hot-hitting second baseman Logan Forsythe nor struggling pitcher Kenta Maeda made it past the fourth inning, Forsythe leaving because of right hamstring tightness and Maeda departing with a bloated 7.07 earned-run average after three starts.

On the plus side, the Dodgers, who lost four of their first five games against left-handed starters and were 21st in the majors with a .608 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against left-handers, throttled left-hander Patrick Corbin for five runs and nine hits in six innings.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood was dominant in 31/3 innings of hitless relief in which he struck out three batters and walked none, and left-hander Luis Avilan struck out Jake Lamb for the second out of the eighth.

Second baseman Enrique Hernandez preserved a 5-4 lead when, with a runner on second, he raced into shallow right field to snag Brandon Drury’s popup to end the top of the eighth.

Puig, after Corey Seager doubled with two outs in the eighth and Justin Turner was hit by a Fernando Rodney pitch, lined a three-run homer to left, his team-leading fourth.

On the minus side, the Dodgers may have lost one of their best right-handed weapons when Forsythe, who doubled and singled twice to raise his average to .450 (nine for 20) against left-handers, was pulled after failing to score from second on Puig’s two-out single to left in the fourth.

And Maeda lasted only four innings, giving up four earned runs and four hits, striking out five and walking one, the velocity of his fastball dipping from 94-mph in the first inning to 90-92 mph in the second.

Maeda, who threw only 71 pitches, gave up a three-run homer to Nick Ahmed, who crushed a thigh-high, middle-of-the-plate slider over the wall in left, in the second and an RBI single to Ahmed in the fourth.

Three straight hits by Forsythe (double), Seager (single) and Turner (double), and Puig’s sacrifice fly gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first. Catcher Austin Barnes’ first big league homer, off the left-field foul pole in the second, tied the score 3-3.

The Dodgers tied it 4-4 in the fourth on Seager’s sacrifice fly and were gifted the go-ahead run in the fifth after Hernandez doubled with one out and took third on a strikeout-wild pitch.

Scott Van Slyke was intentionally walked and, with Wood batting, took off for second. Catcher Chris Herrmann pump-faked to second and threw to third, where Hernandez appeared to wander too far off the bag.

But Herrmann’s throw hit Hernandez in the back and caromed into shallow left, an error that allowed Hernandez to score for a 5-4 lead. Wood then struck out.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna