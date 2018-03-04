Dodgers strike early, rout Diamondbacks

DODGERS 14, ARIZONA 6
AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers' 19 hits included home runs from third baseman Justin Turner and outfielder Matt Kemp. … Utility hopeful Jake Peter homered for the third consecutive day. … The Dodgers scored six runs in the first inning, knocking out Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the process. They did not beat Ray in five regular-season starts last year, but they did beat him in the division series. … Catchers at bat: The Dodgers' No. 3 catcher, Kyle Farmer, is batting .636 (seven for 11) this spring. The top catching prospect, Keibert Ruiz, is batting .714 (five for seven).
ON THE MOUND: Dodgers starter Alex Wood spotted the Diamondbacks a man on third and none out in the first inning, then struck out the side. In all, Wood gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings, so efficient in the first two innings that he got the chance to start the third. … Right-handed reliever J.T. Chargois, claimed on waivers last month from the Minnesota Twins, has faced six batters this spring and retired them all.
EXTRA BASES: Wood's catcher Saturday was Farmer, his teammate at the University of Georgia. "He never caught in college. He was a shortstop," Wood said. "It's pretty crazy, throwing to him in a big league game." … Dodgers manager Dave Roberts left during the game so he could catch a flight to San Diego, where his daughter was scheduled to perform in her school play Saturday night. Roberts is expected back in camp Sunday.
UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, noon Sunday at Scottsdale Stadium. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
