Dodgers strike early, rout Diamondbacks

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers' 19 hits included home runs from third baseman Justin Turner and outfielder Matt Kemp. … Utility hopeful Jake Peter homered for the third consecutive day. … The Dodgers scored six runs in the first inning, knocking out Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the process. They did not beat Ray in five regular-season starts last year, but they did beat him in the division series. … Catchers at bat: The Dodgers' No. 3 catcher, Kyle Farmer, is batting .636 (seven for 11) this spring. The top catching prospect, Keibert Ruiz, is batting .714 (five for seven).