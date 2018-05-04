Dodgers Dugout: It's official, the Dodgers are cursed

Ross: Thank you, Anthony. Don Drysdale hit seventh in a 1965 game, the year he had a .300 average with seven home runs, and was used as a pinch hitter 14 times for a weak-hitting team. That was the only game Walter Alston let a Dodger pitcher bat anywhere but last. Don ranks sixth as the best hitting pitcher ever with 29 homers and 113 RBIs. Joe Torre had a Dodger pitcher bat higher eight times in 2009, and Don Mattingly allowed two L.A. pitchers to bat eighth. In 2015, Zack Greinke of the Dodgers and Madison Bumgarner of the Giants each hit eighth in the same game. Babe Ruth is the only starting pitcher in postseason history to bat anywhere other than ninth. He batted sixth for the Red Sox in the 1918 World Series. Tony LaRussa leads all managers by having his pitchers hit other than the ninth spot in 432 games. Joe Maddon is second at 210 games.