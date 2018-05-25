Dodgers Dugout: Thank you, Matt Kemp

Ross: On July 29, 1982, the Dodgers were 10 games behind, in third place. They won 12 of the next 13, including a four-game sweep of the division-leading Braves in Atlanta, and moved into first place on Aug. 10. The Dodgers won 14 of 16 in that stretch. The Dodgers had an eight-game losing streak from Sept. 21-29, but on Sept. 23, they still held a three-game lead. At that point, they lost seven of their last 10 and fell one game back of the Braves. Atlanta lost on the final day and the Dodgers had a chance to tie, but Joe Morgan of the Giants killed their hopes with a three-run homer in the seventh for a 5-3 victory.