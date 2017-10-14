Dodgers Dugout: Haven't we done this once before?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. The Cubs again?
Game 1 preview
I can’t believe we went through a whole year filled with multiple highs and a few lows, just to end up back where we were last season: playing the Cubs in the NLCS.
Funny how that worked. The Dodgers race off to a huge lead, have a historic run that has them on magazine covers, followed by losing 16 out of 17 which wasn’t a big problem because they had basically clinched the division by then. Meanwhile the Cubs get off to a slow start, are 43-45 at the All-Star break, then go 49-25 (best record in the NL in that span) and quietly make the playoffs.
And now here we are. Game 1, Dodgers vs. Cubs.
I’d love to preview the pitching matchups, but it would be helpful if we actually knew the pitching matchups. Here’s what we know for sure as I am writing this: Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 for the Dodgers, Rich Hill Game 2, Yu Darvish Game 3 and Alex Wood Game 4. No one is sure who the Cubs will trot out there because they used almost every starter they had in Game 4 or Game 5 against Washington.
The Cubs come into the series supposedly dead tired. A rainout meant they had to play Game 4 of the NLDS and then, instead of having a day off, they had to fly to Washington to play Game 5. That game lasted almost five hours. They spent time celebrating and then their flight to Los Angeles afterward had to divert to Albuquerque for a medical emergency. They had to spend five hours in Albuquerque because the flight crew had reached its max hours, meaning a new flight crew had to be brought in. They arrived in Los Angeles late Friday morning. On Saturday, they get to play again.
A lot of people will tell you all of this puts the Cubs at a huge disadvantage, and on paper, they are correct. Here’s what I find happens in situations like this, though. Game 1 is now a trap game for the Dodgers. They have their ace going against what should be an exhausted Cubs team. But the adrenaline will kick in, and I’d bet they will be fine — and dangerous. Most teams who have had short rest have great Game 1’s, then collapse in Game 2, after their adrenaline crashes. This is the NLCS, and the Cubs are the defending World Series champions. I have a hard time believing they will show many tired symptoms at all.
So, no, while I’d rather be the Dodgers than the Cubs today, I don’t think any of these games will be a cakewalk.
Here’s how Kershaw has fared against the Cubs:
Cubs vs. Clayton Kershaw
Willson Contreras: .571 (4 for 7), 2 homers
Albert Almora: .400 (2 for 5)
Anthony Rizzo: .368 (7 for 19), 2 doubles, 3 homers
Javier Baez: .273 (3 for 11), 1 homer
Kris Bryant: .231 (3 for 13), 1 homer, 6 strikeouts
Tommy La Stella: .200 (1 for 5)
Addison Russell: .154 (2 for 13), 1 double
Jon Jay: .150 (3 for 20), 1 double, 2 RBIs, 11 strikeouts
Jason Heyward: .067 (1 for 15), 7 strikeouts
Ben Zobrist: .000 (0 for 8), 2 strikeouts
Ian Happ: .000 (0 for 3), 3 strikeouts
Leonys Martin: .000 (0 for 2), 2 strikeouts
Pitchers: .000 (0 for 6), 5 strikeouts
Team: .205 (26 for 127), 7 homers, 49 strikeouts
The Cubs will turn to either Jose Quintana or John Lackey. Here’s how the Dodgers have fared against those pitchers:
Dodgers vs. John Lackey
Enrique Hernandez: .400 (2 for 5), 1 double
Justin Turner: .400 (2 for 5)
Chris Taylor: .333 (1 for 3), 1 homer
Curtis Granderson: .233 (10 for 43), 2 triples, 1 homer
Andre Ethier: .211 (4 for 19), 1 double
Chase Utley: .190 (4 for 21), 1 triple
Yasiel Puig: .182 (2 for 11), 1 triple
Corey Seager: .167 (1 for 6), 1 double
Yasmani Grandal: .111 (1 for 9)
Logan Forsythe: .000 (0 for 6)
Cody Bellinger: .000 (0 for 1), 2 walks
Team: .209 (27 for 129), 4 triples, 2 homers
Dodgers vs. Jose Quintana
Chris Taylor: 1.000 (3 for 3)
Logan Forsythe: .455 (5 for 11), 1 homer
Justin Turner: .333 (1 for 3)
Curtis Granderson: .250 (1 for 4), 1 homer
Andre Ethier: .000 (0 for 3), 3 strikeouts
Yasiel Puig: .000 (0 for 3)
Chase Utley: .000 (0 for 2), 1 walk
Enrique Hernandez: .000 (0 for 1), 1 walk
Pitchers: .333 (1 for 3)
Team: .333 (11 for 33), 2 homers
What do the Dodgers need to do to win the series? Same thing as last series: Someone other than Taylor, Seager, Turner or Bellinger needs to step up. Hopefully, Puig and Forsythe will continue their hot hitting. Also, the Dodgers need to bridge that gap from the starting pitching to Kenley Jansen. Is Kenta Maeda for real in the bullpen? (I think he is). Who will the Dodgers drop if they add Luis Avilan to the NLCS roster? (I hope Pedro Baez and not Kyle Farmer).
The Dodgers also need to follow the game plan at the plate that they used against Arizona. Work the counts, make the Cubs starters throw a lot of pitches. Don’t be overeager.
Let’s hope Bellinger’s homer calms him down at the plate.
I still want to see Austin Barnes behind the plate more often than Yasmani Grandal.
It’s time for Curtis Granderson to earn his money. Everyone wants to cheer for you. Give us a reason to.
It’s time for Kershaw to cruise through the seventh inning.
Note to Brandon Morrow, Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani: A large part of the success of this series will probably be riding on your shoulders. So, you know, no pressure.
Hey, Dave Roberts, the next time a Dodger tumbles into the dugout, will you please try to catch him?
It’s time for someone on the Dodgers to make a motivational speech and get this team to the World Series. I suggest that person watch Kurt Russell’s speech in “Miracle.”
The NLCS
Game 1: Saturday, 5 p.m. PT, Chicago at Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw), TBS
Game 2: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. PT, Chicago at Dodgers (Rich Hill), TBS
Game 3: Tuesday, 6 p.m. PT, Dodgers (Yu Darvish) at Chicago, TBS
Game 4: Wednesday, 6 p.m. PT (will move to 5 p.m. if ALCS is complete), Dodgers (Alex Wood) at Chicago, TBS
Game 5*: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT, Dodgers at Chicago, TBS
Game 6*: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT (will move to 5 p.m. if ALCS is complete), Chicago at Dodgers, TBS
Game 7*: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. PT, Chicago at Dodgers, TBS
* if necessary
And finally
