Dodgers Dugout: Haven't we done this once before?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. The Cubs again?

Game 1 preview

I can’t believe we went through a whole year filled with multiple highs and a few lows, just to end up back where we were last season: playing the Cubs in the NLCS.

Funny how that worked. The Dodgers race off to a huge lead, have a historic run that has them on magazine covers, followed by losing 16 out of 17 which wasn’t a big problem because they had basically clinched the division by then. Meanwhile the Cubs get off to a slow start, are 43-45 at the All-Star break, then go 49-25 (best record in the NL in that span) and quietly make the playoffs.

And now here we are. Game 1, Dodgers vs. Cubs.

I’d love to preview the pitching matchups, but it would be helpful if we actually knew the pitching matchups. Here’s what we know for sure as I am writing this: Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 for the Dodgers, Rich Hill Game 2, Yu Darvish Game 3 and Alex Wood Game 4. No one is sure who the Cubs will trot out there because they used almost every starter they had in Game 4 or Game 5 against Washington.

The Cubs come into the series supposedly dead tired. A rainout meant they had to play Game 4 of the NLDS and then, instead of having a day off, they had to fly to Washington to play Game 5. That game lasted almost five hours. They spent time celebrating and then their flight to Los Angeles afterward had to divert to Albuquerque for a medical emergency. They had to spend five hours in Albuquerque because the flight crew had reached its max hours, meaning a new flight crew had to be brought in. They arrived in Los Angeles late Friday morning. On Saturday, they get to play again.

A lot of people will tell you all of this puts the Cubs at a huge disadvantage, and on paper, they are correct. Here’s what I find happens in situations like this, though. Game 1 is now a trap game for the Dodgers. They have their ace going against what should be an exhausted Cubs team. But the adrenaline will kick in, and I’d bet they will be fine — and dangerous. Most teams who have had short rest have great Game 1’s, then collapse in Game 2, after their adrenaline crashes. This is the NLCS, and the Cubs are the defending World Series champions. I have a hard time believing they will show many tired symptoms at all.

So, no, while I’d rather be the Dodgers than the Cubs today, I don’t think any of these games will be a cakewalk.

Here’s how Kershaw has fared against the Cubs:

Cubs vs. Clayton Kershaw

Willson Contreras: .571 (4 for 7), 2 homers

Albert Almora: .400 (2 for 5)

Anthony Rizzo: .368 (7 for 19), 2 doubles, 3 homers

Javier Baez: .273 (3 for 11), 1 homer

Kris Bryant: .231 (3 for 13), 1 homer, 6 strikeouts

Tommy La Stella: .200 (1 for 5)

Addison Russell: .154 (2 for 13), 1 double

Jon Jay: .150 (3 for 20), 1 double, 2 RBIs, 11 strikeouts

Jason Heyward: .067 (1 for 15), 7 strikeouts

Ben Zobrist: .000 (0 for 8), 2 strikeouts

Ian Happ: .000 (0 for 3), 3 strikeouts

Leonys Martin: .000 (0 for 2), 2 strikeouts

Pitchers: .000 (0 for 6), 5 strikeouts

Team: .205 (26 for 127), 7 homers, 49 strikeouts

The Cubs will turn to either Jose Quintana or John Lackey. Here’s how the Dodgers have fared against those pitchers:

Dodgers vs. John Lackey

Enrique Hernandez: .400 (2 for 5), 1 double

Justin Turner: .400 (2 for 5)

Chris Taylor: .333 (1 for 3), 1 homer

Curtis Granderson: .233 (10 for 43), 2 triples, 1 homer

Andre Ethier: .211 (4 for 19), 1 double

Chase Utley: .190 (4 for 21), 1 triple

Yasiel Puig: .182 (2 for 11), 1 triple

Corey Seager: .167 (1 for 6), 1 double

Yasmani Grandal: .111 (1 for 9)

Logan Forsythe: .000 (0 for 6)

Cody Bellinger: .000 (0 for 1), 2 walks

Team: .209 (27 for 129), 4 triples, 2 homers

Dodgers vs. Jose Quintana

Chris Taylor: 1.000 (3 for 3)

Logan Forsythe: .455 (5 for 11), 1 homer

Justin Turner: .333 (1 for 3)

Curtis Granderson: .250 (1 for 4), 1 homer

Andre Ethier: .000 (0 for 3), 3 strikeouts

Yasiel Puig: .000 (0 for 3)