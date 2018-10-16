Dodgers Dugout: Can someone give the Dodgers directions to the stadium? They didn't show up for Game 3

--Again, I am going to harp on situational hitting. Second and third, one out in the bottom of the second. Infield is back. All you need is to put the ball in play and you are going to score a run. Instead, Grandal swings for the seats and strikes out. Bottom of the seventh, Yasiel Puig, Grandal and Kiké Hernandez all swing for the seats and strike out. What you need are base runners. Same thing in the bottom of the ninth. Grandal and Brian Dozier. Only Dozier got caught looking. Everyone wants to be a hero instead of looking at what is best for the team.