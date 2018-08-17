Dodgers Dugout: Who is responsible for the bullpen problems?

Well, it’s really hard to send the reigning Rookie of the Year down. Plus, even at his worst, because of his walks and power, his OPS+ was never too far below league average. Right now, his OPS+ for the season is 117, compared to his career number of 130. Bellinger played over his head last season. No one projected him to be a .270 hitter with a near .600 slugging percentage. What he has done this season is just a little below what we can expect from him: A streaky hitter who hits around .250-.260 with a good on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. Add to that his great defense at first and in center, and you have a valuable player. We’ll just have to live with his streaks. Here’s his numbers by month this season: